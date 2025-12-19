US-South Africa Tensions Escalate Over Afrikaner Refugee Program



The United States has accused South Africa of harassing and detaining American officials working with Afrikaners, a white minority group granted refugee status by President Donald Trump.

The State Department claims South African authorities leaked passport details of US officials, warning that failure to hold those responsible accountable will lead to severe consequences.





The incident follows South Africa’s expulsion of seven Kenyans accused of working illegally to process Afrikaner refugee applications. The US government views this as obstruction of its refugee program, while South Africa maintains it was enforcing immigration laws.





The Trump administration has been vocal about alleged persecution of Afrikaners, despite South Africa’s denials. This diplomatic spat has led to the US excluding South Africa from the 2026 G20 summit planning meeting.



