US Strikes Deep Inside Iran, Wipes Out Key Drone Engine Facility



In a sharp escalation of hostilities, the United States has launched precision airstrikes targeting a critical Iranian drone engine production facility, delivering a significant setback to Tehran’s unmanned warfare capabilities.

The strike reportedly destroyed a plant responsible for manufacturing engines and essential components used in Iran’s military drone program.





The targeted site was linked to Iran’s defense-industrial network and played a vital role in sustaining the production of unmanned aerial vehicles.

These drones have become a cornerstone of Iran’s military strategy, enabling long-range strikes and regional power projection. The facility was believed to produce gas turbine engines and aviation components crucial for these systems.





Post-strike imagery indicates extensive destruction at the site, suggesting a highly accurate and effective operation. U.S. Central Command is said to have identified the facility as a key contributor to Iran’s drone capabilities, making it a priority target amid rising regional tensions.





This development comes as the broader conflict continues to intensify, with both sides expanding their operational reach. The destruction of such a facility could disrupt Iran’s drone production pipeline, at least in the short term, potentially impacting its operational tempo across multiple fronts.





The strike highlights Washington’s continued focus on degrading Iran’s military infrastructure, particularly its rapidly advancing drone program.



Source: Militarnyi