US Strikes Hit Iranian Coastal Targets in Push to Secure Strait of Hormuz



Unconfirmed but multiple reports indicate US airstrikes targeted Iranian coastal sites including Bandar Abbas, Bushehr, Bandar Lengeh, and Qeshm Island on March 22, 2026. The strikes appear aimed at degrading Iran’s remaining naval, missile, and air defense assets along the Strait of Hormuz.





This follows President Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum demanding Iran reopen the strait, a critical chokepoint for roughly 20 percent of global oil transit. Iran has maintained a partial blockade amid the ongoing conflict, driving oil prices sharply higher.





The US has already destroyed thousands of Iranian military targets and dozens of naval vessels since operations intensified in early March. These latest reported strikes focus on softening defenses to ensure safe passage through the vital waterway.





No official US confirmation has emerged yet. Details remain preliminary and subject to verification.