US to continue giving Zambia HIV drugs – Muchima



HEALTH Minister Elijah Muchima hss announced that Zambia will continue receiving help from the United States government to fight HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and other health problems.





Muchima revealed this during a meeting with leaders from the U.S. Bureau for Global Health Security and Diplomacy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.





He disclosed that the US has also committed to supply all HIV medicines promised for 2026.



From October 2025 to March 2026, the US government will provide funding through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).





During this period, Zambia, the US and other partners will work on a long-term plan for HIV and health response.





Muchima explained that Zambia will receive Lenacapavir, a six-month injectable HIV prevention drug, directly from the US, on top of doses for over 22,000 people being provided by the Global Fund.





“We are glad that the US government has committed to making available all the HIV-related commodities they pledged for 2026,” said Muchima.





The US will also continue supporting Zambia’s health workers, disease monitoring systems, and technical training to strengthen the country’s health sector.





The minister noted that Zambia had made progress in the fight against HIV but warned that the country still recorded about 30,000 new infections every year, especially among young women and girls.





He said this remained a big challenge despite government increasing its own health funding, adding that outside support is still needed until Zambia becomes fully self-reliant.





And US senior advisor Brad Smith said Zambia remained an important partner under America’s new Global Health Strategy.





He explained that the US wants to help Zambia create solutions that will eventually reduce the country’s dependence on donor funding.