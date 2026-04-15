US Treasury announces more sanctions on Iranian oil

The US Treasury Department announced sanctions today on more than two dozen individuals, companies and vessels it says are involved in exporting Iranian oil and natural gas.

All these entities are part of a network run by Mohammed Hossein Shamkhani, whose father was a top political adviser to Iran’s slain supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and was also killed in the US-Israeli strikes, Treasury said.

Nine vessels, a mixture of oil and liquefied petroleum gas tankers, are included in the sanctions, as well as several companies based in the United Arab Emirates.

The announcement comes a day after the Treasury Department announced it would also reinstate its sanctions on all Iranian oil, after temporarily granting Tehran a month-long license to sell oil that has been sitting afloat on tankers.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaled the US willingness to apply further sanctions today, saying it is ready to impose “secondary sanctions” on countries that buy Iranian oil.

This is not the first time the Trump administration has sanctioned parts of Shamkhani’s vast shipping empire. In July, it announced a much broader set of sanctions against more than 115 individuals, entities and vessels within his network.-CNN