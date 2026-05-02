US treats Iran war as reset under ceasefire, avoids Congress approval – AP

The Trump administration argued that the war in Iran is being treated as having its War Powers “clock reset” under the ceasefire that began in early April, a position that could allow the White House to avoid seeking congressional approval for continued military action, the Associated Press reported.

The argument was outlined by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during Senate testimony on Thursday, when he said the ceasefire effectively paused the conflict.

Under that interpretation, the administration has not triggered the 1973 War Powers Resolution requirement to seek congressional approval for military action extending beyond 60 days.

A senior administration official, speaking anonymously, said that for the purposes of the law, “the hostilities… have terminated,” adding that there have been no exchanges of fire between US forces and Iran since the ceasefire began on April 7.

The official said the US military and Iran have not engaged directly since then, despite the ceasefire being extended.