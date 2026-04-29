US troops could be taken captive if war breaks out, top Iranian official warns

A senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader said on Wednesday the United States was in a “complete deadlock” and warned that US ships could be sunk and soldiers captured if war resumed.

“The least costly option for the United States is to accept Iran’s 10 conditions. If the US enters a war, it should expect that we will take a large number of their forces captive,” Mohsen Rezaei said.

He added that Washington may increase pressure on Iran through economic and naval blockade measures while seeking internal instability.

He said any renewed fighting could focus on Iran’s southern coast, areas around Isfahan and the west of the country.

Rezaei also warned that Tehran could face bombing and what he called “assassinations,” describing them as among Washington’s remaining options.