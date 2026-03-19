US warship ‘Tripoli’ arrives in Singapore with 2,500 Marines, resupplies before heading toward Strait of Hormuz





The US Navy amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) has arrived in Singapore carrying about 2,500 US Marines, making a brief logistical stop to refuel and replenish supplies before continuing its deployment.



After departing Singapore, the vessel is expected to sail across the Indian Ocean toward the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.





The movement comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, where the narrow waterway remains one of the world’s most critical routes for global energy shipments.





The USS Tripoli (LHA-7) is one of the US Navy’s newest amphibious assault ships, capable of supporting expeditionary operations, crisis response missions, and maritime security patrols.