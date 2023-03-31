US & WEST ARM TWISTING GOVERNMENT ON LGBTQ – SINKAMBA

Opposition Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba has charged that it is no secret that the new dawn administration is simply being used by the western powers in particular the United States government to champion an agenda which is UnZambian.

In an interview with SPICE FM NEWS, Mr Sinkamba boldly claims that the summit for Democracy being co-hosted in the country is bringing to the fore nothing tangible in line with enhancing democratic tenets and principles but that it has a hidden LGBTQ agenda coupled with among other issues altogether as evidenced going by the sentiments made by visiting US vice president Kamala Harris while she was in Ghana few days back which are aligned to promoting homosexual rights.

And the opposition Green Party leader has further alleged that the summit for democracy is an indaba which is far from raising awareness on democratic values.