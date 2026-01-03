US will run Venezuela following Maduro’s capture- President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the US is “going to run” Venezuela indefinitely in the aftermath of the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

“We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,” he said during a press conference from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. “We don’t want to be involved with having someone else get in, and we have the same situation that we had for the last long period of years. So we are going to run the country.”

Trump added that he determined the US should take charge of Venezuela to ensure that the eventual next leader has the “good of the Venezuelan people in mind. But he offered no timeline for how long such a transition of power was expected to take.

“We’re going to stay until such time as the proper transition can take place,” he said.

Trump also said he planned to authorize US oil companies to take over Venezuela’s energy infrastructure, asserting that the corporations would “spend billions of dollars” on the project.

“We’re going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country,” he said.