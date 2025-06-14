USA ISSUES HEALTH ALERT OVER ACUTE HEAVY METAL POISONING ON THE COPPERBELT

THE United States of America Embassy in Lusaka has issued a health alert to its citizens on the acute heavy metal poisoning on the Copperbelt caused by Sino Metals.

In a health alert shared with Daily Revelation, the Embassy urged U.S citizens in the vicinity of the Sino Metals Leach Mine in Chambishi and downstream areas to take precautions against acute heavy metal poisoning.

“On February 18, 2025, the tailings dam at the Sino Metals Leach Mine in Chambishi collapsed, releasing 50 million litres of acidic and toxic waste, including heavy metals, into the Mwambashi stream and Kafue River ecosystem,” the Embassy stated.

“Since the incident, there have been public reports of widespread dead fish and illness consistent with acute heavy metal poisoning among people living along the Mwambashi stream and immediate downstream areas.”

The informed that symptoms of acute heavy metal poisoning can be found the CDC and OSHA websites.

“Actions To Take: Avoid the immediate area around the Sino Metals Leach Mine in Chambishi,specifically downstream areas along the Mwambashi stream and Kafue River for at least 24 kilometres (15 miles). Avoid river water for at least 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the spill site, and avoid all natural water sources (i.e., river, borehole/groundwater, etc.) within a 20 kilometer radius of the Sino Metals Leach Mine,” the Embassy stated.

“Use and drink only safe water. Please note that boiling water does not remove heavy metals. Distillation may reduce the presence of most heavy metals in water.”

They also urged against consuming fish sourced from or which are likely to have come through the affected area.

Daily Revelation