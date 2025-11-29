USA MOVES TO BLOCK AFRICANS FROM ENTERING ITS COUNTRY, WHAT IS THE AFRICAN UNION POSITION ON THIS DECISION?





AFRICAN UNION must immediately act on the Trump decision to block Africans from entering the USA.



American Companies trade in Africa,they are more than 40 Embassies in African soil and several business interests of Americans including long term investments in Oil,Gas,Agriculture,Mining,Energy etc.

Africa should Unite behind one common mind and whip to order the USA hostile Foreign Policies.



Three Effective Major Actions Africa should Implement:



1)Expel all American Diplomats,Shutdown of all American Embassies

2)Freeze all ongoing,pending and future deals with every USA Companies.

3)Place a Travel Embargo on all USA Citizens



AFRICA ITS TIME TO WAKEUP