USA Opposes New Cyber Security Laws

Kendra L. Gaither, President of the U.S.-Africa Business Center Wrote;



His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema President of the Republic of Zambia Lusaka, Zambia





Dear Mr.President:



On behalf of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, I would like to express our appreciation for your leadership and the partnership of your government in strengthening the economic and commercial partnership between our nations.





It is on behalf of our business community that l am writing to express our concerns regarding the proposed Cyber Security Bill currently under consideration in Zambia.



While we understand the importance of enhancing cybersecurity, we believe that certain provisions in the bill could inadvertently deter American technology companies from operating in Zambia, thereby impacting the broader business enironment.





American companies have long been interested in investing in Zambia, recognizing the significant opportunities the country offers.



However, they face challenges such as complex bureaucratic procedures, extensive licensing requirements, and reports of corruption and political interference.





These issues, coupled with policy and regulatory unpredictability, already pose significant risks and costs to potential investors.



The proposed Cyber Security Bill, with its extensive surveillance authorities, could exacerbate these challenges.





Provisions such as those requiring electronic communications service providers to enable real-time monitoring and interception of communications, as well as the lack of clear definitions and oversight, raise significant concerns.





The absence of judicial oversight and the broad discretion given to law enforcement officers to intercept communications could lead to potential liabilities and increased operational costs for companies.



These provisions not only affect ICT companies but could also dissuade other American firms from entering the Zambian market due to the perceived risks associated with operating under such a regulatory framework.





The potential for increased expenses and liability implications could outweigh the opportunities that Zambia presents.



We respectfully urge your administration to consider the potential impact of this legislation on foreign investment and the technology sector.





We believe that a balanced



goals and fostering a strong bilateral commercial relationship. We are

eager to work with your government to ensure that the regulatory environment in

Zambia continues to attract and retain investment from American companies,

ultimately benefiting both our nations.

Thank you for considering our perspective on this important matter.





We look

forward to the opportunity to engage further and support Zambia in achieving its

cybersecurity objectives in a manner that aligns with international best practices.