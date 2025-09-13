USA plan to punish foreigners mocking Charlie Kirk’s de@th

A top state department official has said action will be taken against foreigners in the United States who are considered to be “praising, rationalizing, or making light of” conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s de@th.

Mr Kirk, a married father of two, was struck in the neck by a single bullet while speaking about mass sho0tings at a university campus in Utah yesterday, with a manhunt still underway to find the gunm@n.

In a post on X, the deputy secretary of state, Christopher Landau, wrote that “foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country” and said he had directed consular officials to “undertake appropriate action” against those deemed to be “praising, rationalizing, or making light of” Kirk’s de@th on social media.

Landau invited X users to bring such cases to his attention in the comments of his post, which he said would be monitored by consular officials.

A state department spokesperson said: “This administration does not believe that the United States should grant visas to persons whose presence in our country does not align with US national security interests.”

Previously, the Trump administration had directed investigators at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice), who would typically target human traffickers and drug smugglers, to track down foreign students who may have shown sympathy for the Palestinian cause or criticized Israel in social media posts. The administration has gone after those who have taken part in pro-Palestinian demonstrations across university campuses.

Investigators also now look for “anti-American” views, including on social media, when assessing the applications of people wanting to live in the United States, with diplomats instructed to look for “indications of hostility towards citizens, culture or founding principles of the United States” in someone’s online presence.