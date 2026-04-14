USS Abraham Lincoln Moves Within 200 km of Iran Closest Approach Since Start of Operations





The U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) has entered the Gulf of Oman and is now positioned east of the Strait of Hormuz, marking a significant escalation in military postu





Reports indicate the carrier is operating approximately 200 kilometers off Iran’s southern coastline — the closest distance reached by a U.S. carrier strike group since the beginning of military operations, placing it within rapid strike range.





The deployment comes as more than 15 U.S. naval vessels continue enforcing a strict maritime blockade in the region, tightening control over critical sea lanes.





Meanwhile, another carrier, USS George H.W. Bush, is reportedly en route to reinforce the area, pushing naval force concentration to unprecedented levels amid rising tensions.