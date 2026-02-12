USS George H.W Bush aircraft carrier targets Middle East.



In a dramatic escalation of tensions with Tehran, the Pentagon is prepping the USS George H.W. Bush carrier strike group for possible deployment to the Middle East, in a stark signal of US readiness for conflict





The move comes as President Donald Trump ratchets up pressure on Iran, warning that the United States stands ready to take military action if Tehran does not abandon its nuclear weapons ambitions. Administration officials say the deployment would send a powerful message of deterrence and readiness to back words with force.





Sources say warships, fighter jets, and support vessels tied to the George H.W. Bush fleet are being readied for rapid movement into the region, as diplomats scramble to avert a crisis.





Trump’s tough rhetoric has alarmed allies and adversaries alike, with fears growing that a misstep could plunge the region into a wider conflict.





With the world watching, Washington’s next move could reshape the future of Middle East peace or spark a major confrontation.