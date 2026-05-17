USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) Has Officially Returned Home



The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford has officially returned home and docked at Naval Station Norfolk on May 16, 2026, after spending 326 consecutive days at sea.





The carrier was seen passing Virginia Beach before entering Norfolk, where families and Navy personnel gathered for an official homecoming ceremony welcoming back the crew after nearly 11 months of deployment.





Deployment Timeline:



• June 24, 2025 — Departed Norfolk, Virginia

• Initial deployment focused on Europe and the Mediterranean

• Mission later expanded amid rising global tensions

• Spent approximately 326 days deployed at sea

• May 16, 2026 — Officially returned and docked in Norfolk





The deployment became one of the longest U.S. Navy carrier operations in the post-Vietnam era.