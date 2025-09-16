“UTTER NONSENSE!” SAYS NAKACINDA TO THOSE ACCUSING HIM OF COLLECTING MONEY TO SELL THE PF





…We have been to jail for this party. We will protect and defend it with our entire being…





PF Secretary General, Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakacinda has described as absurd and cheap propaganda, talk by some online platforms that he has collected money in exchange for the PF.





Nakacinda expressed disgust that anyone would accuse him of trying to sell a party he had suffered so much for, constantly sleeping in cells for defending its integrity.





” Some of us even have relatives in the UPND, and we have sacrificed personal relationships for the sake of democracy and justice,” Nakacinda said.





To those who aspire to lead the PF, Nakacinda took time to reiterate that time would come when they would be free to posture and emphasised that that time had not yet arrived .





” PF has no bankruptcy of leadership. To those who are offering themselves for the top job in the PF , let not your personal ambition for the presidency destroy the organisation for us. Tekanyeni ,” he said.





” In consultation with the acting president and the Central Committee, we banned any endorsements and posturing . Some endorsers are doing it purely out of excitement and ignorance while others are doing it to cause confusion. To both the ignorant and confusionists , I say stop,” he said.





Meanwhile, Nakacinda has also taken a swipe at the PF MPs for behaving as though they have a party within the PF party instructing them to behave themselves and stop with endorsements till the time that will be agreed upon to start campaigs for prefared candidates.





” Leadership in PF emerges through a transparent process. No president will be imposed on PF . A leader will be chosen through the right channels,” he said .





” Zambians are suffering and looking to PF for redemption,” he concluded .



Nakacinda said this when he met with PF structures at constituency level at the Party headquarters in Lusaka today.