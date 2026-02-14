Valentine’s “Cash Bouquets” are Illegal: Botswana Central Bank



The Bank of Botswana has issued a stern warning against the growing trend of turning banknotes into Valentine’s Day “cash bouquets” and decorative money displays.





In a notice released on February 12, the central bank said it has observed an increase in pula notes being used in money bouquets, cake decorations and confetti-style arrangements during celebrations — practices it says violate currency handling laws.





Citing Section 27 of the Bank of Botswana Act and its Clean Banknotes and Coin Policy, the bank stressed that mutilating or improperly handling currency is an offence.



Acts such as tearing, stapling, perforating, burning, writing on, or attaching adhesives to banknotes are prohibited and may attract fines, imprisonment, or both.





“Banknotes and coins must be looked after carefully to ensure that they remain clean and can last long,” the bank said, warning that damaged notes can become unfit for circulation and undermine public confidence in the currency.





The central bank also cautioned against photocopying or reproducing banknotes without permission, noting that this too is illegal.





The warning comes ahead of Valentine’s Day on February 14, as elaborate cash bouquets gain popularity on social media.





Authorities have urged the public to handle currency responsibly and report misuse to the bank or the nearest police station, emphasising that safeguarding the quality of banknotes is key to protecting trust in Botswana’s national currency.