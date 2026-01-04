‘Vance kept away from Mar-a-Lago’: Report reveals VP’s role in Venezuela military Operation

After Donald Trump announced that the U.S. had captured the leader of Venezuela, there was some speculation about whether JD Vance was on the same page as the president. A new report answers that question.

Trump made the disclosure early Saturday morning that there was a military strike on Venezuela.

Hours later, Bloomberg published an article called “Vance, Trump Met Covertly Ahead of Strikes to Keep Secrecy,” in which the outlet reports, “Vice President JD Vance was kept away from Mar-a-Lago this weekend due to concerns his presence would signal upcoming strikes against Venezuela,” citing “sources close to the vice president.”

Bloomberg further continued:

“Vance and President Donald Trump met on Friday covertly to discuss details of the U.S.’s capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, as the White House plans to temporarily ‘run the country.’ They met at the president’s golf club in West Palm Beach, but Vance was not at Mar-a-Lago on Friday evening due to security concerns, according to a spokesperson for Vance, who spoke on the condition of background.”

The report stated, “Vice President Vance was deeply integrated in the process and planning of the Venezuela strikes and Maduro’s arrest. He joined several late night meetings via secure video conference with National Security principals leading up to the operation. The Vice President briefly met with President Trump at the Trump golf club in West Palm Beach during the day Friday to discuss the strikes. The Vice President was not at Mar-a-Lago on Friday night, as the National Security team was concerned a late-night motorcade movement by the Vice President while the operation was getting underway may tip off the Venezuelans. The Vice President joined by secure video conference throughout the night to monitor the operation. He returned to Cincinnati after the operation concluded. Due to increased security concerns, the Administration has aimed to limit the frequency and duration of the Vice President and President being co-located away from the White House.”

Bloomberg’s Mica Soellner added, “Vance kept away from Mar-a-Lago this weekend due to fear of tip off to Venezuelans.”

“The VP – noticeably absent at Mar a Lago presser today – met w/ Trump at his golf club in West Palm Beach on Friday and monitored Maduro capture via video conference,” she added on social media.

Political analyst Rachael Bade characterized it as Vance’s team “giving color about his involvement in Venezuela operation.”

“If anyone thinks he may be on a different page than Pres Trump, think again,” she wrote. “He joined via conference call so the motorcade didn’t tip anyone off…”