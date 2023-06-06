Vatican ambassador to Zambia and Malawi Redeployed to Uruguay

ZAMBIA: Nuncio to Zambia and Malawi Redeployed to Uruguay

24 February 2023

Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia and Malawi His Excellency Most. Rev. Gianfranco Gallone has bid farewell to Zambia and Malawi as he takes up another assignment in the same capacity in Uruguay.

The outgoing Nuncio says the Catholic Church has been committed to the promotion of the values of Zambians’ dignity and rights.

Most. Rev. Gianfranco Gallone who has been the Pope’s representative to Zambia and Malawi since 2019 said this Monday, 21st February, 2023 during his farewell reception in Lusaka.

Pope Francis has redeployed him to Uruguay in the same capacity.

Archbishop Gallone said that the Church was happy on the insistence of the rights and dignity of human person ever since its independence in 1964 and from the time Zambia’s First President Kenneth Kaunda was met in audience by Pope Paul IV on 7th November, 1964.

He noted that to support the efforts of Zambian Catholics in the construction of the country and to give impetus of the recognition of human rights and dignity of human person, the Vatican created its diplomatic mission a year after Zambia’s Independence in Lusaka.

Archbishop Gallone says the local Church works and promotes the common good not in antagonism with the state institutions.

He said the Church collaborates to offer assistance to the marginalized, facilitating the coexistence of the common life among the various components of society by engaging in education of the youth in order to form good citizens of tomorrow.

He noted that fraternity and solidarity are the pillars of democratic society a reason why some activities of the Church and those of the state come together.

The Nuncio noted the Catholic Church’s contribution to democracy and development in the country.

He said the Catholic Church contributed to the credibility of the August, 2021 elections in Zambia.

And in appreciating the abolition of death penalty in Zambia, Archbishop Gallone acknowledged the Church’s advocacy and lobbying which resulted in the ending of death penalty in the country.

He also said that the Catholic Church would be ready to collaborate on the care of environment which is an integral part of development.

And Catholic Bishops in Zambia through Archbishop Alick Banda observed that despite the Nuncio’s short stay, Zambia has benefited a lot from his representation of the Holy See.

Meanwhile, Most Rev. George Tambala of Lilongwe Archdiocese thanked the Nuncio for the good relationship built between Malawi and the Nunciature.

President Hakainde Hichilema acknowledged the Church for the support in ensuring that democratic space is available, and democracy is entrenched including the provision of social services.

Minister for Environment and Green Economy Collins Njovu delivered the President’s message.

“As leaders, we would rely on this big Church to ensure that we lead our people in the right direction,” he said.

The Minister also acknowledged personal contributions of Archbishop Gallone made together with the local church to the development of Zambia.

Pope Francis appointed H.E Most. Rev. Gianfranco Gallone as Titular Archbishop of Motula and Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia. The Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin consecrated him a Bishop on 19 March 2019.

On 8 May 2019, he was appointed Apostolic Nuncio to Malawi as well. On 3 January 2023, he was appointed as nuncio to Uruguay.