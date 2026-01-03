Venezuelan government unaware of whereabouts of Maduro and first lady- vice president says

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez says the government doesn’t know the whereabouts of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

US President Donald Trump announced early Saturday morning that the US carried out a “large scale strike against Venezuela” and that Maduro and his wife had been captured and removed from the country.

“We demand immediate proof of life from the government of President Donald Trump regarding the lives of President Maduro and the first lady,” Rodríguez said in an audio call to state-run VTV Venezuela.

She added the US attack has cost the lives of officials, military personnel and civilians across the country.