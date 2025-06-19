Venezuelan President Maduro ignore Donald Trump, says only Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi Jinping can resolve the Israel-Iran war.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro claimed has made a bold claim about the powers that can influence the ongoing Iran-Isarel conflict.

The Venezuelan President during his television program “Con Maduro+, has said that only Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to stop the war.

According to him, they have the authority and credibility to resolve the escalating conflict between the two countries.

The conflict, which intensified after Israeli airstrikes on Iran on June 13 is one that is gaining world leaders attention.

Maduro stated that Putin and Xi’s leadership could lead to a ceasefire, negotiations, and lasting peace, emphasizing their honor, power, and ability” to ensure genuine talks.

He also suggested Iran has the right to self-defense, including potentially closing the Strait of Hormuz, and condemned Israeli actions, comparing them to historical atrocities.

Maduro’s remarks align with his regime’s close ties to Russia, China, and Iran, as evidenced by strategic partnerships and his anti-Western stance.