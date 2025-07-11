Venus Williams, 45, to marry Andrea Preti, 36, in September

Venus Williams is tying the knot this September.

The American tennis superstar will wed her Italian fiancee, actor and model Andrea Preti, in an intimate ceremony on Italy’s Amalfi coast in September, sources said.

To celebrate the impending nuptials, Williams spent last week on a yacht in the Adriatic with her family and close friends who hosted her bachelorette party.

The group swam, danced and frolicked in the Adriatic for several days while toasting Venus.

Venus’ friends and family hinted at the soirée held off the coast of Italy in posts shared to their Instagram accounts.

In one video that hinted she was in Europe, Venus posted herself dancing alongside best friend, former WNBA star, Lisa Leslie on Instagram, in a beautiful, manicured Italian garden. Her sister Serena, who has been in Europe all summer with her husband, tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian and her two children, first in Scotland and then on a yacht in Sardinia, has posted several videos on Instagram on the yacht the party is said to have been on.

“(The bachelorette party) was just really wonderful and so much fun,” a friend said. “It was just family and friends — and the wedding will be the same.”

Williams, 44, and Preti, 36, met in the early summer of 2024 and were soon spotted on a yacht along the Amalfi Coast near Nerrano, Italy.

In January 2025, Williams posted a story on her Instagram of the couple in the Bahamas calling Preti, “The best company.”

A month later, in February 2025, Williams was seen at a tennis training camp wearing a large engagement ring, although she has steadfastly refused to comment publicly on her engagement or her upcoming nuptials