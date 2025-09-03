Venus Williams asks Serena to show up for her US Open doubles quarter-final

Tennis legend Venus Williams has urged her sister, Serena Williams, to come and support her at the 2025 US Open.

According to Olympics, the 45-year-old has been competing in both singles and doubles this year but is currently making waves with her new partner, Canadian star Leylah Fernandez. The duo have won three matches in a row and are now through to the women’s doubles quarter-finals.

Speaking after their latest win, Venus looked straight into the camera and said: “Serena, you need to show up.”

Although Serena retired at the US Open in 2022, Venus reminded fans that her younger sister has always been her biggest supporter and source of advice.

The sisters have an iconic history together, winning doubles Olympic gold three times and two US Open titles as a pair. Now, fans are eager to see if Serena will step into the stands to cheer Venus on as she continues her 25th US Open campaign.