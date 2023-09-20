PUBLIC NOTICE | VERIFICATION OF RESULTS FOR 2023 TEACHER RECRUITMENT

The Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) will verify results for applicants for the 2023 Teacher Recruitment by the Teaching Service Commission-TSC at a rate of Ten Kwacha (K10) per copy.

Applicants are therefore required to pay a Non- Refundable Fee of Ten Kwacha (K10) and attach the proof of payment to the application before it is submitted through the prescribed channels.

No pre-verification of results will be done at any ECZ Service Centre for those applying directly for the teacher recruitment as the verification of results will take place after submission of applications.

Applicants should utilize the available electronic payment methods as stipulated in this post.

Further, only those wishing to register with the Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ) will be allowed to verify their results in the ECZ Service Centres and will pay K100 per verification.

For clarification, contact our Service Centres. Go to: https://www.exams-council.org.zm/contact-us/

ISSUED BY:

THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

EXAMINATIONS COUNCIL OF ZAMBIA

DATE: 20TH SEPTEMBER 2023

