Veteran broadcaster Franklin Mutubila opens up on life, regret and father-son healing!



Renowned broadcaster and media personality Franklin Mutubila has shared a deeply personal Easter reflection, opening up about life, fatherhood, and the emotional journey of watching his son follow in his footsteps through love, marriage, and ultimately, divorce.



Mutubila, who has three grown children, revealed in a heartfelt message that his second born son has experienced two divorces, just like himself. While he does not blame himself for his son’s failed marriages, he confessed to carrying the weight of a missed opportunity to provide emotional guidance when it was needed most.





“I stayed silent when his first marriage ended,” he wrote. “I never sat him down to say, ‘Son, let me tell you what I went through.’ I told myself he was an adult and would figure things out. But looking back, I believe I was wrong.”



He emphasized how today’s young adults often endure pain in silence, raised to appear strong while struggling internally. In the past, Mutubila said, older male relatives would step in to offer wisdom and gentle guidance but many of those figures are no longer present.



“After his second divorce, I could hear the pain in his voice. He was not just heartbroken he was lost,” he shared. It was then that Mutubila chose to open up, sharing his own story of heartbreak, prayer, and healing.



“I wanted him to know that failure does not mean the end. That pain, when shared, can become a pathway to healing.”



Mutubila described a powerful turning point when his son, after listening with his heart, simply said: “Thank you, Dad.” That moment, he said, allowed light to seep through their shared loneliness and marked the beginning of a deeper healing process.



The veteran broadcaster also spoke about the pain of separation from children something both he and his son are now experiencing. With two of his children living abroad, Mutubila acknowledged the limits of technology in replacing physical closeness.



“Video calls help, but we all know that no screen can replace a warm embrace,” he wrote.





Despite the emotional weight of his message, Mutubila ended with a powerful call to action and a note of hope, especially for parents.



“Don’t wait for your child to come to you. Go to them. Speak. Share. Open your heart. Let them know that life can bruise you, but it doesn’t have to break you.



Let them see your scars, and how God’s grace carried you through.”