VETERAN COACH PATRICK PHIRI GETS COACHING JOB AT KANSANSHI DYNAMOS

VETERAN coach Patrick Phiri has bounced back into management after being appointed technical director at Super League side Kansanshi Dynamos.

The club has also confirmed Donwell Yobe as head coach, having acted as head coach since the departure of Boyd Mulwanda on November 8.

“Kansanshi Dynamos Football Club is thrilled to announce the appointment of former Zambia National Team Head Coach, Patrick Phiri, as Technical Advisor for the club until the end of the 2023/24 season. In light of the team’s current standing on the log, this strategic move aims to aid the club’s efforts to surge away from relegation threats,” club media officer Gwen Chipasula said in a statement, In addition, the club is pleased to confirm Donewell Yobe as Head Coach, who has signed a two-year contract,”

Both Coach Phiri and Coach Yobe have been tasked with the crucial mission of ensuring the club maintains its spot in the MTN-sponsored league for the upcoming season.

Phiri is among the most travelled coaches in Zambia, having drilled the likes of Nkana, Nakambala Leopards, Lusaka Dynamos, and Forest Rangers.

Mwebantu