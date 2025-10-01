VETERAN POLITICIAN CONCERNED ABOUT CONTINUED ILLEGAL FUNDING OF FIRST LADY’S OFFICE





By Nelson Zulu



Veteran politician Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika says it is illegal for government to continue allocating resources to the operations of the office of the first lady because it is not constitutionally recognized.





Dr. Lewanika tells Phoenix News that the practice of budgeting for the office has been ongoing, with allocations totaling K3 million in 2024, K2.3 million in 2025, and an estimated K1.8 million in 2026.





He has opposed constitutionalizing, formalizing, or funding the first lady’s office separately from the President’s office, arguing that it would institutionalize a non-existent office in the constitution.





Dr. Lewanika is of the view that this practice is like legalizing corruption and has called for principled treatment of the matter, regardless of the first lady’s occupant.





He hopes the UPND administration will review and rectify the budgetary treatment of the first lady’s operations, aligning public spending with constitutional provisions and redirecting funds to needy areas.



PHOENIX NEWS