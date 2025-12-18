VETERAN POLITICIAN URGES ZAMBIA TO STAND FIRM AGAINST INTERNATIONAL PRESSURE FOLLOWING US ENTRY RESTRICTIONS





By Nelson Zulu



Veteran Politician Dr. Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika says Zambia must create clear boundaries and resist neo-colonial influence to protect its interests and remain accountable to its citizens.





Dr. Lewanika has urged a firm national posture, defending sovereign control over resources and insisting on reciprocal relations with foreign partners, following Zambia’s inclusion in the US entry restrictions.





He warns that foreign interest in Zambia’s minerals and unexplained security relationships risk leaving the country vulnerable if reciprocal terms are not enforced, calling for transparent and reciprocal visa and diplomatic policies.





The US has imposed partial visa limitations on Zambia, citing deficiencies in screening, vetting, and information-sharing, effective January 1, 2026.





Dr. Lewanika attributes the US move to insufficient public discussion of recent security and diplomatic ties, and unknown motives behind the US push to benefit from Zambia’s mineral wealth.



