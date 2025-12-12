VETERAN POLITICIAN WARNS ZAMBIA WILL CONTINUE STRUGGLING IF EMOTIONS DRIVE NATIONAL DECISIONS

By Nelson Zulu

Veteran politician Dr. Mbita Chitala has warned that Zambia is likely to continue struggling in all sectors because national matters are handled with emotions rather than rational deliberation.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Chitala has observed that most decisions are driven by personal feelings and ego which undermine any effort to resolve issues and produce lasting solutions.

He pointed to the protracted burial impasse involving former president Edgar Lungu as worrying, even as the country prepares to end the year with uneven economic performance as examples of problems that could have been avoided.

Dr. Chitala has emphasized that Zambia has drifted away from traditional practices of community consultation and practical problem-solving, pointing to the lack of constructive dialogue, failure to apply common sense, and the dominance of personal interests as contributing factors to the persistence of avoidable conflicts.

He has since called for a renewed focus on dialogue, consensus-building, and pragmatic decision-making, stating that this will help prevent disputes from escalating into prolonged delays and enable political and community leaders to work together more effectively.

