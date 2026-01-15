Vice President JD Vance casts tie-breaking vote as GOP caves to Trump’s pressure campaign on war powers

Senate Republicans voted to kill a bill on Wednesday that would have limited President Donald Trump’s war powers, according to a new report.

Trump had been pressuring Republicans to kill the bill, and Sens. Todd Young (R-IN) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) flipped their votes on Wednesday, Andrew Desiderio of Punchbowl News reported. Vice President JD Vance was the tie-breaking vote.

Young said in a statement that he flipped his vote after securing a promise from Trump that he would ask Congress for permission on a major strike against Venezuela in advance of such an operation.

The House of Representatives initially passed the bill following Trump’s invasion of Venezuela, where U.S. military troops arrested dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and whisked them away to New York to stand trial for narco-terrorism and weapons charges.