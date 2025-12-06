Vice President of the United States JD Vance brushes off speculation about his marriage

Vice President of the United States, JD Vance says he and his wife, Usha Vance, are mostly amused by the online chatter about their marriage, including recent attention on photos showing her without a wedding ring.

In a new interview, Vance said the couple doesn’t take the speculation too seriously and sees it as part of public life.

He said their marriage remains strong and praised how Usha has adapted to her role, noting that watching her growth has been “cool” for him.

The online conversation intensified after she was photographed without her ring during a visit to a military base with the first lady.

When asked whether the scrutiny has been difficult, Vance dismissed the idea, saying it has not been tough for them.

He shared a recent moment at the White House when Usha forgot her rings after showering and considered going back for them. He told her not to worry, and they later laughed about the viral reactions that followed.