VICE PRESIDENT URGES OPPOSITION TO STOP POLITICIZING LATE PRESIDENT LUNGU’S LEGACY.





Vice President Mutale Nalumango has called on opposition political parties to refrain from using the name of the late sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, as a campaign tool during by-elections.





Mrs. Nalumango says the late President deserves to be treated with respect and dignity, stating that invoking the names of the deceased for political mileage goes against Zambian culture and tradition.





She says speaking about the dead can evoke unintended emotions among the public adding that there is much more the opposition can do to contribute meaningfully to national development through credible checks and balances.





The Vice President was responding to a question from Mongu Central Member of Parliament, Oliver Amutike, during the Vice President’s Question Time in Parliament.





She further notes that politicizing the legacy of the late President does not serve the interests of the citizens as they do not live among the dead.





Mrs. Nalumango says President Lungu did his part for the country, a reason why he continues to be respected, despite the UPND not having had agreed with him on political issues.



Prime TV