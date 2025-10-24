Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen has been described as the best striker in the world by his Turkish club, Galatasaray.

Osimhen was in top form for the Turkish giants on Wednesday night, October 22, scoring a brace in Galatasaray’s 3-1 win against Bodø/Glimt on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League.

The Super Eagles striker opened the scoring just three minutes into the game, racing onto a through pass before slotting the ball past the goalkeeper. Osimhen then doubled the lead in the 33rd minute, rounding the keeper and rolling the ball into an empty net following a poor back pass from a Bodø/Glimt defender.

After the game, Osimhen was handed the Player of the Match award for his impressive showing. Reacting to his display, Galatasaray posted on its X handle, simply stating: “Best striker in the world.”

Osimhen has now scored three goals in two games in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Earlier on Wednesday, the 26-year-old was shortlisted for the 2025 African Player of the Year award. He will contest the award with top stars such as Mohamed Salah, Achraf Hakimi, and Serhou Guirassy. Osimhen previously won the African Player of the Year award in 2023, becoming the first Nigeria men’s footballer to do so since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999.