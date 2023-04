Victor Osimhen opens up on his freak face Injury:

“It was not an easy operation, they went from the mouth to the bone. I take this opportunity to thank all the doctors, they did an exceptional job. They are the ones who then created the mask.

“The side of the mask that protects the operated part is hard. If someone hits it, it hurts. Honestly, I’m not afraid anymore.”

Source: @footballitalia