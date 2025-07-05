Victor Osimhen rejects permanent deal from Galatasaray after impressive loan

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen has reportedly rejected a bid from Turkish club Galatasaray, who are ready to activate his €75 million release clause and offer a substantial wage package.

Osimhen’s decision, first reported by Gazzetta dello Sport and relayed by multiple European outlets, signals his continued focus on a potential move to the English Premier League, where he is said to have long harboured ambitions of playing.

“There is no agreement between his desires and reality,” the Gazzetta report noted, referencing Osimhen’s preference for the Premier League over other options currently available to him.

The 26-year-old forward recently completed a high-scoring loan spell at Galatasaray, netting 37 goals across competitions.

Despite his prolific form, Napoli have no interest in reintegrating him into the squad ahead of the new season. The Serie A side is reportedly waiting for formal offers from clubs outside Italy.

Manchester United are understood to be one of the clubs monitoring Osimhen’s situation.

According to The People’s Person, the Premier League side continues to view Osimhen as a serious transfer target, though financial constraints, including his €12 million annual wage demand remain a major stumbling block.

Reports from Corriere del Mezzogiorno suggest that United still maintain an appeal for Osimhen despite not qualifying for European competitions next season.

Meanwhile, Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have reportedly submitted a contract offer valued at €40 million per year. But Osimhen, according to Il Napolista, has yet to accept, with sources indicating he remains focused on securing a move to England.

Napoli’s €75 million release clause, active until 15 July, remains central to any potential deal.