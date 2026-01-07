Victor Osimhen reportedly dropped his accreditation and threatened to quit Nigeria’s AFCON squad entirely after row with teammate

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen reportedly dropped his accreditation and threatened to quit Nigeria’s AFCON squad entirely after his row with teammate Ademola Lookman during Monday night’s emphatic 4–0 victory over Mozambique in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations round-of-16 clash.

The Super Eagles produced one of their most commanding displays of the tournament on Monday evening as they went on to book their place in the quarter finals.

Sadly, the victory was overshadowed by Osimhen’s outburst with teammate Lookman on the pitch.

In pursuit of a hat-trick, the Galatasaray striker was caught on camera angrily confronting teammate Ademola Lookman during their emphatic 4–0 victory over Mozambique at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday night.

Lookman had made one assist to help Osimhen score his brace before the outburst broke out.

Still visibly furious, the Galatasaray forward gestured to the bench for a substitution and was duly taken off, with Moses Simon coming on in his place.

https://youtu.be/wGxTnCYhCtQ?si=QAdAQACdVBpVZ-5F

Following the final whistle, he headed straight down the tunnel, opting out of the usual post-match handshakes and team prayer with his teammates. He was also the first Nigerian player to head for the team bus.

According to Arise News, confirmed reports from within the camp say Osimhen stormed out of the stadium after the match, dropped his accreditation, and declared he was “done” with the national team, insisting he was returning to Turkey.

It was also gathered that senior Nigeria Football Federation figures moved to reach him, with the federation’s president reportedly seeking to pacify the striker. However, some officials were said to believe he should be left alone to cool off.