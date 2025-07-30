Victor Osimhen set for unveiling as Galatasaray complete record €75M move from Napoli

Turkish club, Galatasaray is set to officially unveil Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen this weekend, following the completion of a sensational €75 million transfer from Napoli.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Galatasaray Vice President Abdullah Kavukcu will travel to Italy in the coming hours to finalize paperwork before escorting the 26-year-old striker to Istanbul.

The unveiling is scheduled for Saturday, August 2, at RAMS Park during the high-profile friendly clash with Laz.

Osimhen, who spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Galatasaray, scored 37 goals and provided 8 assists in 41 appearances. His prolific form powered the club to a historic league and cup double.

The details of his move to Galatasaray will see the club pay €40 million upfront, with an additional €35 million spread across installments due by the end of 2026. Napoli has secured a 10% sell-on clause and a two-year restriction preventing Osimhen’s immediate return to Serie A.

The deal is one of the most expensive exits in Napoli’s history and the biggest signing in Turkish football history.