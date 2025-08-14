VIDEO: Arsenal star Declan Rice goes haywire singing Tyler ICU’s hit Jealousy

Declan Rice is more than just a midfield powerhouse. As one of Arsenal’s leaders, he commands respect on and off the pitch. His energy, humour, and charisma make him a dressing room favourite.

Rice’s leadership extends to the England national team, where he inspires teammates with confidence. But football is not his only passion. Rice has a well-known love for music and enjoys vibing to different genres.

Whether in training, travelling, or relaxing, he’s always ready for a good tune. Recently, he surprised fans by showing his moves to a global smash hit from South Africa.

Arsenal star Declan Rice goes haywire singing Tyler ICU’s hit Jealousy

Declan Rice recently turned heads with his wild dance to Tyler ICU’s hit song Jealousy. The track has been dominating playlists across the globe. South African music continues breaking boundaries, proving its power after hits like Jerusalema conquered international charts.

From amapiano beats to soulful vocals, the country’s sound has captivated millions. Jealousy is no different—it’s trending worldwide, filling clubs, festivals, and social media challenges. Fans love its infectious rhythm and addictive hooks. Rice danced and sang along with pure energy, instantly going viral.

His moves showed how far SA music has travelled, even into Premier League dressing rooms. Many viewers praised him for embracing the culture and spreading the vibe. Others noted how global stars are boosting the song’s reach. With more celebrities joining the wave, Jealousy is set to climb even higher internationally. South African music’s global takeover is well underway.

South Africans loved it

After Arsenal star Declan Rice ges aywire singing Tyler ICU’s hitsong Jealousy, fans loved it.

@Riliwan Olalekan Animashaun “Declan cooking Rice for Gunners and other teams are jealous 😂😂😂🤷‍♂️🙆‍♂️”

@Alaska Smith “Okay I might be a Chelsea fan but as a South African woman , I have never realised how fine Declan Rice is 😂 Welcome , SA is your home now 😂🇿🇦”

@Olebogeng Mtshelisto Olifant XI “The world know the real creators of amapiano while the other ones are still crying for the genre 😹🇿🇦”

@Thato Kilimbashe “He came from the club that uses south african music west ham😂🔥”

@Jack Bvuma “They will say he’s just holding the mic abe jealousy ke🤣🤣🤣🤣. No DNA just RSA”