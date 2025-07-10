VIDEO: Bill Gates joins MI Abaga, Layi Wasabi, and Broda Shaggi in a new Nigerian comedy skit

On July 8, 2025, billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates stunned fans by appearing in his first-ever Nigerian comedy skit alongside rapper MI Abaga, and comedians Broda Shaggi and Layi Wasabi.

The skit, shared via MI’s Instagram account, has gone viral, sparking widespread reactions across social media platforms.

Set in a music studio, the skit features Gates engaging in a playful exchange with MI, humorously offering lyrical suggestions for a song attributed to veteran Nigerian musician Ms. Veno Marioghae.

Broda Shaggi and Layi Wasabi, known for their viral comedic content, add their signature flair, amplifying the skit’s appeal.

MI captioned the post, “Sometimes you just need another perspective in the studio, and @thisisbillgates didn’t disappoint… When good people come together, magic happens,” highlighting the collaborative spirit of the project.

The video, reported by outlets like Nigerian Entertainment Today and Leadership News, has garnered millions of views, with fans lauding the chemistry between Gates and the Nigerian stars.

This appearance follows Gates’ recent engagement with Nigeria, including receiving the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic honor from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in June 2025.