Home politics PF VIDEO: Bowman Lusambo will win Kabushi Elections, Mama Chikamoneka politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Bowman Lusambo will win Kabushi Elections, Mama Chikamoneka August 1, 2022 6 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp 6 COMMENTS Hahaha, logic twaimona Reply It is true. Bowman has done a lot for his constituency. Kabushi is his if they allow him to stand. Any one that thinks otherwise is either deluded or a praise singer. Same thing really. Reply Ati alapela ichakuti. Lol. Mayo you sound like you once qued up. Reply He is the ROBINHOOD of kabushi !!!!. Poverty turns constituents into shameless beggers Reply Robinhood stole from the rich to give the poor. So Biowman was stealing from who? We need to know his sudden source of wealth as soon as he took up public office while a number of people are pursing him for not paying back his debts. Becareful ichisungu temunobe, do not compare this thug with Robinhood. Reply Lusambo is a very generous young man. Even here in Lusaka, he used to give people who used to camp for their money lunches at his office. It is not just Kabushi where he helps people. Even people outside his constituency have benefited a lot from Lusambo. And you call that corruption.The guy is a gifted giver and not a corrupt person. Am not sure on his violent behaviour. That one I can’t comment much. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Hahaha, logic twaimona
It is true. Bowman has done a lot for his constituency. Kabushi is his if they allow him to stand.
Any one that thinks otherwise is either deluded or a praise singer. Same thing really.
Ati alapela ichakuti. Lol. Mayo you sound like you once qued up.
He is the ROBINHOOD of kabushi !!!!.
Poverty turns constituents into shameless beggers
Robinhood stole from the rich to give the poor. So Biowman was stealing from who? We need to know his sudden source of wealth as soon as he took up public office while a number of people are pursing him for not paying back his debts. Becareful ichisungu temunobe, do not compare this thug with Robinhood.
Lusambo is a very generous young man. Even here in Lusaka, he used to give people who used to camp for their money lunches at his office. It is not just Kabushi where he helps people. Even people outside his constituency have benefited a lot from Lusambo. And you call that corruption.The guy is a gifted giver and not a corrupt person. Am not sure on his violent behaviour. That one I can’t comment much.