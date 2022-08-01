6 COMMENTS

  2. It is true. Bowman has done a lot for his constituency. Kabushi is his if they allow him to stand.

    Any one that thinks otherwise is either deluded or a praise singer. Same thing really.

    • Robinhood stole from the rich to give the poor. So Biowman was stealing from who? We need to know his sudden source of wealth as soon as he took up public office while a number of people are pursing him for not paying back his debts. Becareful ichisungu temunobe, do not compare this thug with Robinhood.

  5. Lusambo is a very generous young man. Even here in Lusaka, he used to give people who used to camp for their money lunches at his office. It is not just Kabushi where he helps people. Even people outside his constituency have benefited a lot from Lusambo. And you call that corruption.The guy is a gifted giver and not a corrupt person. Am not sure on his violent behaviour. That one I can’t comment much.

