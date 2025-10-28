VIDEO: Cheating Girlfriend Set To Surprise Boyfriend, Buys Him PS5, Gets Rejected

A woman has gone viral after attempting to win back her boyfriend with a brand-new PlayStation 5 following a cheating scandal.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by King Chidi, she was seen entering a restaurant carrying the neatly wrapped console as a gift.

Reports indicate she had cheated on her partner and hoped the expensive gadget would serve as an apology.

However, her plan backfired when the man refused both the gift and her apology.

The woman was left shocked and speechless as bystanders watched the confrontation unfold.