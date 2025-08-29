VIDEO: “Choose between your finance and love…” Pastor advises man to dump lover he brought to church 

A dramatic scene unfolded in church when a pastor publicly warned a man to leave the woman he had come with, saying she would only bring trouble.

The pastor told him bluntly in front of the congregation, “You can’t handle this girl. It’s not that she’s bad, but you can’t handle her. You’ll just have BP and die.”

Despite the man’s attempt to defend the relationship, claiming they had been chatting since 2019, the pastor remained firm.

He revealed that the man had left his wife in 2020 and was now involved with the same woman who allegedly caused the breakup.

The pastor warned, “This one is the one that destroyed your home, and she will keep on destroying your life. Don’t be carrying fire inside your bosom and think you will not be burnt.”

He cautioned that ignoring the warning would leave the man broke and frustrated.

When questioned, the woman admitted they had only met in person the day before and wasn’t even certain about marriage.