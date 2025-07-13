VIDEO: Dog predicts winner between Chelsea and PSG ahead of FIFA CWC final

As anticipation builds for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at MetLife Stadium, a viral video featuring a mysterious dog dubbed “Oracle Whiskers” has captured the attention of football fans worldwide.

The canine, known for its uncanny match predictions, has picked Chelsea to triumph in the highly anticipated showdown, sparking excitement and skepticism across social media platforms like X and TikTok.

In the widely shared video, originally posted on TikTok, the dog hesitates briefly before confidently nudging a bowl labeled “Chelsea” over one marked “PSG.”

The prediction has sent Chelsea supporters into a frenzy, with comments flooding X, such as, “Oracle Whiskers is our lucky charm!” and “This dog’s been spot-on all tournament!”

However, PSG fans remain dismissive, with one user quipping, “PSG will show Chelsea and this dog who’s boss on Sunday.”

The dog, whose real name and owner remain undisclosed, gained fame during the tournament for correctly predicting several upsets, including Fluminense’s 2-0 victory over Inter Milan in the Round of 16 and Bayern Munich’s win over Flamengo.

However, its record isn’t flawless, having incorrectly backed Real Madrid against PSG in the semi-finals, where PSG secured a 4-0 victory.

Adding to the intrigue, a separate prediction by a TikTok user, @callum_wm, known for accurate football forecasts, also backs Chelsea with a 2-0 scoreline, predicting goals from Reece James and Cole Palmer, with Enzo Fernández as the Player of the Match.