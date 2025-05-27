VIDEO: Draft Constitution, how can we stop it?-Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

LIVE NOW; Draft Constitution, how can we stop it?



The Constitution-making process must be driven by the people and not by the Executive.





But Government is determined to force changes and has proceeded to publish a Draft Constitution suggesting the expansion of Parliament to a 256 member parliament, provide a mixed-member proportional representation, revise laws around by-election and changes related to appointment or tenure of Secretary to Cabinet and Attorney General.





Proposed a 256-Member Parliament broken down as below:





1. 211 directly elected

2. 20 female – proportional

3. 12 youth – proportional

4. disability

5. 10 nominated



