VIDEO: Draft Constitution, how can we stop it?-Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba
LIVE NOW; Draft Constitution, how can we stop it?
The Constitution-making process must be driven by the people and not by the Executive.
But Government is determined to force changes and has proceeded to publish a Draft Constitution suggesting the expansion of Parliament to a 256 member parliament, provide a mixed-member proportional representation, revise laws around by-election and changes related to appointment or tenure of Secretary to Cabinet and Attorney General.
Proposed a 256-Member Parliament broken down as below:
1. 211 directly elected
2. 20 female – proportional
3. 12 youth – proportional
4. disability
5. 10 nominated
Call +260973078082 on WhatsApp to participate.
Mwamba is now misleading people through his rally.This draft constitution amendments bill of 2025 has not been brought abruptly no.The people of Zambia complained of lacunas that have been experienced in the 2016 constitution that was launched in the independence stadium.The UPND promised to re look at the constitution once they are voted for.The government of UPND announced the amendment of the constitution and later gave the roadmap.The draft constitution amendment bill of 2025 was availed to the nation through a Zambian Gazette notice.Now the public can read it and debate it freely.It will be prevented to Parliament and the parliamentarians will debate the contents accordingly.Mwamba’s cry about the expenditure is neither here nor there.His PF government spent government money lavishly when it was in power, so he has nothing to offer now.The PF of his had chance to govern but unfortunately all was mismanaged.He is now trying to use his misinformation technic to mislead the nation.Why can’t he come back from his hiding country and be seen physically and debate the matter with the rest in the country not from hiding point.