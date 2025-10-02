VIDEO: Edgar  Lungu handpicked me to carry forward his legacy beyond 2026- New Congress Party (NCP) President Peter Chanda

CONFUSION ENSUES AS TONSE ALLIANCE SCHEDULED BRIEFING FAILS

By Victoria Kayeye Yambani





Confusion broke out at the residence of Tonse Alliance Spokesperson Sean Tembo, where some Alliance leaders had gathered for a press briefing.





The event, however, was disrupted by cadres believed to be from the Patriotic Front.

New Congress Party Leader Peter Chanda accused Sean Tembo and Chris Zumani of pushing an agenda that he says does not serve the interests of the Alliance.





He further stated that instead of holding the briefing at a neutral venue, Mr. Tembo chose to host it at his private residence a decision they strongly opposed.





Mr. Chanda emphasized that the Alliance is a legacy of Edgar Lungu, warning that no one should attempt to assume leadership through the back door.





Among those present were Zambia Must Prosper leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube, as well as PF members Brian Mundubile and Mutotwe Kafwaya.





Since the death of its Chairperson, the Alliance has continued to struggle in appointing new leadership.