VIDEO: Family fulfils deceased man’s last wish by dropping $5K from helicopter in his honor

On Friday, June 27, Darrell “Plant” Thomas’ two sons fulfilled their deceased father’s last wish when they arranged for a helicopter to drop $5,000 as well as rose petals on a street in Detroit.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Thomas died on June 15, aged 58. His niece, Crystal Perry, told the news outlet that their gesture was a “final expression of love from him to the community because he was a giver.” “Yesterday was simply a farewell tribute to an Eastside legend,” she added.

Thomas was the owner of a Detroit-based car wash named Showroom Shine Express. He was also a licensed professional National Hot Rod Association race car driver.

“He would do anything for anybody,” Perry said. “He just had a different kind of heart. You don’t meet people like that nowadays.”

Perry also shared a video of the helicopter dropping the cash and Rose petals. “Them boys SHUT Gratiot down on both sides dropped a light five bands & rose petals out the helicopter for my uncle P. A Eastside Legend,” she captioned.