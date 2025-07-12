VIDEO: French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife snubbed him after he offered her a helping hand as they got off a plane in front of UK royals

French President Emmanuel Macron has yet again been humiliated in public by his wife.

Macron faced an awkward moment on Tuesday when his wife, Brigitte Macron, ignored his offer of a helping hand as they disembarked from a plane in the presence of British royals.

In the video, Macron who got off the jet first, stood below the air stairs and stretched his hand towards his wife.

Brigitte, who was following Macron, majestically walked down the stairs and turned away after getting close to her husband, ignoring his help.

The incident, captured on camera, comes just weeks after Brigitte was seen pushing the president in the face during another tense moment while exiting a flight.

The couple’s public interactions have sparked widespread discussion, with the latest snub adding fuel to speculation about their dynamic.