HH made mistakes by not telling Zambians about death of ECL within two hours of its occurrence. He should have stopped what he was doing and go live on TV to announce and not through a mere Facebook post.
Again, before coming up with the mourning period HH should have engaged the family of ECL and his political party as opposed to making a program alone.
These are the first mistakes in this.
Kelvin Fube Bwalya – KBF says
There is no need of playing politics over a dead man. When Kaunda died the LUNGU administration also took time before addressing the nation. Some things may require verification before you rush into public announcements and embarrass the STATE. Being close to the ECL family i thought KBF was going to volunteer to bridge the differences between the government and family for a desired settlement. Alas , all we got was blame, blame and blame with no solution then says VOTE FOR TONSE ALLIANCE with his big campaign poster. This is insensitive , despicable and immoral to say the least. The man clearly is using this sad moment to play with our emotions and position himself for election. We shall see if Lubinda will allow him.
Even if HH announced the death of ECL a second after he had died, these guys were still going to have a problem with that.
Zambians should be concerned with the quality of leaders in opposition.